Emily Ratajkowski wears just a hat and bikini bottoms as she poses topless in her brand Inamorata

She filmed herself brushing her teeth with full makeup on and in her underwear and crop top on her Instagram live Tuesday.

And two days later, Emily Ratajowksi shared a snap of herself posing topless while wearing bikini bottoms from her Inamorata brand.

Hours before, the 28-year-old supermodel opted to forgo a top again while sporting a blazer paired with a skirt in another look from her clothing label.

Emily, who captioned it with a lemon and the Instagram handle for Inamorata Woman, showcased her toned abs and her ample cleavage in the sultry snap.

The stunner donned Inamorata’s Melba Bottom in the Burgundy Leopard pattern, that retails for $80, with a denim bucket hat and her hands covering up her chest.

Emily went topless again in another snap while rocking a black blazer and mini skirt from her brand.

The beautiful brunette posed on a staircase in the Inamorata Vista Skirt, which retails for $75, paired with the Los Feliz Blazer, which is $135.

The actress donned white ruched boots with gold earrings, opting to leave her locks loose and sleek.

Emily shared an outtake from her topless bikini bottoms shoot to her stories as well.

The night before, Emily posed in her bedroom at her LA home while sporting a silky red slip dress for a mirror selfie.

The model launched her brand as Inamorata Swim in 2017 with a daring swimsuit collection.

In February 2019 she revealed she is expanding with a lingerie and bodywear line – Body – under the umbrella of her label, which she now calls Inamorata Woman; she’s also added casual pieces and workwear.

In a February 6, 2019 post, Emily shared a snap of herself in a lace bra and underwear while at a convenience store with the caption: ‘A little over a year of @inamoratawoman and I’m so thrilled to finally share what I’ve been working on for you guys. Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do.’

Emily is married Sebastian Bear-McClard, a 32-year-old actor and producer; they tied the knot on February 23, 2018 in a New York City courthouse.

Views: The star shared a look at her well designed living room on Wednesday

So cool: Emily also shared a look at her new sweater featuring her dog Colombo’s cute face

