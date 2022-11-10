Emissions from world’s chip manufacturing hub are growing each year

Taiwan is where most of the world’s high-tech chips are made. Demand for the components is increasing, as is the associated environmental cost
Technology
2 November 2022
The environmental footprint of chip manufacturing is on the rise. Over the course of half a decade, Taiwan – where most of the world’s high-tech chips are made – has seen increased greenhouse gas emissions, electricity consumption and water usage from its chip manufacturing companies.
The world relies on Taiwan for computer chips found in everything from iPhones to automobiles. Chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) provides about 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips used in high-tech products, such …
Article amended on 3 November 2022
We have corrected the amount of Taiwan’s energy that comes from renewable sources.