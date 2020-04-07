Emma Roberts Stocks Up on Paper Products During Grocery Run

Tue, 07 April 2020 at 12:48 am

Emma Roberts wears a black face mask while wheeling a full cart back to her car over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old American Horror Story actress picked up some toilet paper, paper towels and other essential items for her home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days after her grocery run, Emma celebrated the launch of new short form streaming service Quibi by giving a shout out to her favorite show – Nikki Fresh, with Nicole Richie.

“@NicoleRichie makes me laugh out loud on @Quibi,” Emma wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Obsessed with you Queen!”

