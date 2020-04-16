Emotional and historic ‘Survivor’ moment has everyone sobbing

On Survivor: Winners at War Wednesday, the remaining ten castaways were surprised by a visit from their loved ones.

While the visit from loved ones happens every season, this time the contestants were surprised to see their entire families hit the beach. Just one minute into the show, Kim was reunited with her husband Bryan and their three children as everyone burst into tears. One by one, each player’s family members came running out, making it one of the most emotional moments of any season. However, that wasn’t the only surprise.

After host Jeff Probst jokingly explained that the reward challenge, which normally determines who gets more time with their loved ones, would include all of the family members, Probst revealed, “Actually, we’re gonna do something historic. For the first time ever, there is no Survivor ‘loved one’ challenge.” So with that, all of the families got to return to camp to experience Survivor and create memories together. In fact, even the Edge of Extinction players got family visits too, which had viewers at home crying even more as they praised the show.

During this time, in which some of us are either quarantined with or separated from our loved ones, this was a heartwarming and touching moment that fans needed.

It may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but that family visit was such a celebration of the show’s winners and who they are as humans beyond the show. #Survivor — Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) April 16, 2020

I’m not even gonna complain about the amount of time the loved ones visit took up. It provided heartwarming content, especially during a time like this. I was here for it.

#Survivor — Mel Brown (@melbrown00) April 16, 2020

Seeing these kids on this episode made this one of the most special episodes ever in survivor.

I loved it

All these years later survivor still finds a way to surprise#Survivor — Shawn Scott Stevenson (@ScottyNo_) April 16, 2020

This episode was the best and worse to watch during this damn corona virus quarantine. I miss my family now even more 😢😢😢😢😢#Survivor — DianeP (@DianeP81) April 16, 2020

And at the end of the episode, the castaways from the Edge took a moment to show their gratitude to Probst.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

