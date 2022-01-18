Empire Selling Hires LinkedIn Sales Veteran to Scale Digital Sales Training Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Empire Selling, the leader in B2B digital sales training, has announced the hire of Jesse Rothstein as Vice President and Lead Trainer. Author of ‘Carry That Quota’, an insider’s account on how to succeed in sales, Mr. Rothstein brings over twenty years of senior sales experience and training.

Mr. Rothstein joins the Empire Selling team from LinkedIn’s Sales Solutions division where he held senior enterprise account management positions in Asia-Pacific and North America for 8 years. Jesse was a founding member of the team that launched LinkedIn Sales Navigator and has partnered with some of the world’s largest B2B sales organizations to drive meaningful revenue and answer the promise of their sales technology investments.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Jesse again to unify the go-to-market engines of the world’s most forward thinking companies,” said Dan Swift, CEO at Empire Selling. “His experience supporting global customers will allow us to service the demand for enterprise-wide digital sales training and transformation programs around the world.”

Mr. Rothstein joins Empire Selling to help meet the rapidly increasing demand for digital sales training as the business world continues to grapple with the abrupt shift to digital customer engagement brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The truth is that digital and social selling has been around since 2012 when we helped launch LinkedIn Sales Navigator,” continues Swift, “but sales organizations are now making the strategic investment to equip their customer-facing employees around the world with the appropriate skills to be productive and successful on the channels where their customers are active. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Revenue and Marketing leaders to upskill their go-to-market teams and provide their customers with a better experience.”

Empire Selling is a digital sales training and go-to-market transformation company that empowers B2B revenue teams to build sales pipeline and win trust in the market. With thousands of sellers trained across the world, Empire has helped brands like Vodafone Business, SAP, Broadcom Software, RELX and more increase new revenue acquisition and customer lifetime value. For more information, please visit empireselling.com.

