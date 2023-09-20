Empowering Global Natives: Diageo & Nicobar invites all into a world of delicious discoveries with the launch of The Singleton Social in India

This Will Be Good- The new lifestyle brand brings together taste makers and taste seekers unified by the pursuit of unlocking a world of discovery and embracing the path not taken.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where connections are often made through screens and likes, the art of true connection, experience, and discovery can sometimes be lost. “The Singleton Social” – by Diageo India in partnership with Nicobar aims at creating a platform for taste makers and taste seekers through experiences that celebrate the synergy of art, culture, and food and products designed to delight epicureans. “The Singleton Social” is set to redefine modern social interactions, creating a cultural movement that celebrates the joy of discovery and living well.

The new lifestyle brand strives to bring back the essence of human connection, wonder and appreciation for finer details. It serves as a reminder of the joy in discoveries that can be best appreciated when straying away from the well-trodden path. At the heart of “The Singleton Social” lies a commitment to crafting and curating experiences and products that are unparalleled in quality and cultural significance. The brand aims to cater to the epicureans, individuals who seek true delight in flavours, stories, and connections.

Commenting on the launch of the new lifestyle brand, Shweta Jain, CBDO, Premium, Luxury, Reserve & Craft – India and South Asia, Diageo, said, “There’s a thrill in stumbling upon something truly remarkable, something that sparks the senses and evokes a genuine connection. This platform is more than a collaboration; it’s a testament to our commitment to understanding and catering to the evolving desires of modern consumers. We understand that today’s taste seekers are tomorrow’s taste makers, and ‘The Singleton Social’ empowers them to become influencers within their circles. Through authentic encounters and shared narratives, we aspire to create a community that celebrates the joy of living, one curated experience at a time.”

What sets “The Singleton Social” apart is its commitment to involving leaders and creatives from the worlds of art, culture, and food. The brand aims to be a stage for these innovators to share their expertise, express and collaborate giving taste seekers a front row seat into the exciting world of epicurean discoveries.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Raul Rai, Co-Founder, Nicobar Design Studio says “We are wanderers at heart and love the joy of unplanned discovery. We never want to box ourselves into pre-planned itineraries…where is the joy in that? The Singleton Social is one such pit stop that we never could have anticipated and yet here we are, and we’re delighted to have stumbled upon it, building a new brand that is the equal parts of two.”

The physical manifestation of “The Singleton Social” emerges as an embodiment of the shared design sensibilities, meticulous attention to detail, and deep understanding of the modern Indian aesthete that Diageo and Nicobar have cultivated. This is realized through a stunning lifestyle collection that fuses form and function, and elevates personal style, the art of hosting, and epicurean pleasures. This tangible expression of the brand is a reminder that the art of living well is an experience that can be shared, and that beauty lies in the thoughtful details that transform everyday moments into remarkable ones.

The Launch

The Singleton Social was unveiled on the 2nd of September 2023 at IF.BE, Ballard Estate, Bombay. The launch brought together the worlds of Diageo India and Nicobar in an unprecedented collaboration, showcasing a fusion of gastronomy, dance, and art. It witnessed the presence of renowned celebrities like Shobha De, Mandira Bedi, among others. The event also presented a curated collection of serve ware, a tangible reflection of the brand’s design sensibilities and understanding of the modern Indian aesthetic. The stories and inspirations that shaped The Singleton Social’s journey were also shared with guests.

To know more about The Singleton Social visit https://www.instagram.com/thesingletonsocial/

Explore the collection at https://www.nicobar.com/collections/singleton-social-x-nicobar

