Emre Can feels sympathy for former team-mates at Liverpool as Reds wait for title recognition

Emre Can says his former team Liverpool definitely deserve to be crowned Premier League champions and feels for his ex-team-mates as they wait to celebrate their title triumph.

The Germany international, who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Juventus before the coronavirus outbreak halted the season, left Liverpool in the summer of 2018 after four years at the club.

Since his departure, Liverpool have lifted the Champions League and are on the verge of winning the Premier League but that is now in doubt due to the season’s suspension, yet Can hopes Jurgen Klopp and his team have their moment in the spotlight.

Emre Can, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, feels sympathy for his former team-mates

Can, who was at Liverpool for four years, believes the Reds deserve this season’s title

‘The situation is extremely unfortunate and bitterly straight,’ Can told German outlet Bild.

‘Of course the championship would be deserved if the season were to be abandoned now, but the team could not celebrate with the fans who are so longing for the title. I hope that the celebration would happen later in that case.’

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is still optimistic Dortmund can claim this year’s Bundesliga crown, on the assumption the season resumes following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dortmund currently trail leaders Bayern Munich by four points with nine games remaining

The German international signed for Dortmund on loan from parent club Juventus in January

‘Yes, [we can win it],’ Can added.

‘Of course it will be difficult but we still play against Bayern and Leipzig. We still have the direct competitors ahead of us.

‘We have to win and games behind closed doors must not be an excuse!’

Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage, losing to PSG behind closed doors in Paris – a game where Can was sent-off in the closing stages.