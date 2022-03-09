Latest News
Encryption meant to protect against quantum hackers is easily cracked
March 9, 2022

Encryption meant to protect against quantum hackers is easily cracked

Rainbow, an algorithm that was supposed to protect data from hacking by quantum computers, has been defeated using a standard laptop

Technology



8 March 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

Encrypted data might be vulnerable to quantum computer hackers

SERGII IAREMENKO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Alamy

ONE of three cryptography algorithms vying to become a global standard against the looming security threat posed by quantum computers has been cracked in a weekend using a standard laptop. The algorithm is now widely believed to be unfit for purpose.

A range of algorithms for encryption – the process of bundling data up into impenetrable files for safe transmission – are currently verified and approved as secure by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and consequently they are used around the …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now