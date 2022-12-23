Energy Reduction Measures Including AI Are Now Needed to Avoid Energy Shortage in 2023

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arloid Automation of London (https://arloid.com/) welcomes the new partnership between the UK and the USA (announced December 2022) to drive down energy prices but points out that energy reduction measures should be the foremost priority in order to meet demand in 2023. A reduction in energy use will help towards energy security and pricing stability.

In November the International Energy Agency highlighted concerns that there may be a gas shortage in winter 2023 amidst dwindling supplies and an increase in demand from China. This was again highlighted in a Reuters news report on 3 November 2022.

By reducing energy usage substantially this will help maintain energy supplies and help to stop prices spiralling out of control. Until recently a mix of insulation measures could be used to reduce demand but this is no longer enough. Now with the advent of artificial intelligence any building with a building management system can adopt AI technology to control and reduce energy use by up to 22%.

This can be done in a few simple steps which begins with the creation of a digital twin of the building in question. The digital model includes construction materials, occupancy rate, pollution levels, historic local weather data and much more. HVAC systems are included in the modelling and are separated into separate thermal zones for independent control.

As soon as the digital building has been completed the AI training process can begin. This is achieved with Deep Reinforcement Learning with the input of live data and continuous monitoring and proactive adjustment of systems to maintain the optimum settings for comfort and efficiency without the need for manual adjustments. It all happens automatically – no longer is there a need to await the HVAC controller to make system adjustments.

After 60 days of initial learning energy reduction and savings start accruing which is a real cost benefit for property managers and tenants alike particularly with further sharp increases in energy bills looking likely.

There are many benefits for property managers who utilise AI solutions. While energy savings and energy reduction are probably top priorities an AI optimised system can also adapt quickly to provide better user comfort. This can also apply in larger buildings with numerous conditional settings such as in hospitals, logistics and data centres where diverse settings may be required. AI will also help reduce the carbon footprint too, by reducing energy.

The financial barriers to implementing Arloid.ai technology have been removed as there are no upfront costs – instead a fee can be agreed out of the resultant savings. This means that this is one measure that can truly pay for itself.

With the risk of energy shortages highlighted for 2023 a substantial reduction in energy use is needed now to secure energy supplies worldwide and stabilise prices in 2023. However, this can only happen with the adaptation of new measures such as artificial intelligence. AI technology can help entire economies move a step closer to a secure energy future.

Arloid Automation of London, Dubai and Singapore has an AI-based solution, arloid.ai, which operates in real-time to intelligently and precisely adjust HVAC system settings resulting in up to 22% reduction in utility bills and carbon footprint.

