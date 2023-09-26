ENERGY STAR® Canada Recognizes Leaders in Energy Efficiency

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Energy efficiency is a critical solution to climate change, reducing emissions and helping Canadians to save money on their energy bills. The Government of Canada is pleased to work with partners to advance this work. The important work of ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients brings us one step closer to achieving Canada’s low-carbon future.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, congratulated the winners of the 2023 ENERGY STAR Canada Awards for their exceptional contributions in promoting the most energy-efficient products, homes and buildings — helping Canadians reduce energy waste and take action on climate change.

Through the ENERGY STAR Canada Awards, ENERGY STAR Canada recognizes contributions made by outstanding program participants in advancing energy efficiency across the nation. Annually, this event honours energy efficiency leaders who have set the bar high for efficiency efforts.

Since 2001, the ENERGY STAR Canada program has played an instrumental role in promoting and inspiring energy-efficient practices across the country. Through the certification and promotion of products, homes and buildings, ENERGY STAR program participants empower Canadians to make informed decisions to help them save money, lower emissions and bring us closer to a net-zero emissions future. In 2022 alone, ENERGY STAR-certified products saved enough energy to power over 323,000 homes for a year.

The following businesses and organizations were recognized as ambassadors of energy efficiency and as examples of the value of investing in smart energy choices. They have distinguished themselves as environmental leaders, showcasing innovative solutions and driving transformative change through energy efficient products, homes or buildings:

ENERGY STAR for Products

ENERGY STAR for New Homes

Builder of the Year—Small size: Huron Creek Developments ( Kitchener, Ontario )

( ) Builder of the Year—Mid-size: Doug Tarry Homes ( St. Thomas, Ontario )

ENERGY STAR for Buildings

Building of the Year—Hospital: Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital ( Fredericton, New Brunswick )

) Building of the Year—Ice and Curling Rink: Erin Mills Twin Arena ( Mississauga, Ontario )

) Building of the Year–K-12 School: Bliss Carman Middle School, Anglophone West School District ( Fredericton, New Brunswick )

) Building of the Year–Medical Office: Etobicoke Wellness Centre ( Etobicoke, Ontario )

) Building of the Year– Multifamily Housing: 600 Proudfoot Lane ( London, Ontario )

) Building of the Year–Office: Cadillac Fairview, Yonge Corporate Centre – 4110 Yonge Street ( North York, Ontario )

) Building of the Year–Office: 6985 Financial Drive ( Mississauga, Ontario )

) Building of the Year–Office: Sun Life Waterloo King ( Waterloo, Ontario )

) Building of the Year–Office: Brian Canfield Centre ( Burnaby, British Columbia )

) Building of the Year–Senior Living Community and Residential Care Facility: Sunrise of Windsor ( Windsor, Ontario )

( ) Building of the Year–Warehouse: Spartan Controls Grande Prairie Automation Centre ( Grande Prairie, Alberta )

Quotes

“I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR Canada award winners, who are driving innovation in energy efficiency technologies and deploying solutions across the country. Their work is helping Canadians to save money on energy bills while contributing to the fight against climate change. Their work to enhance energy efficiency is supporting Canada’s path to net zero by 2050.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Award winners earn the prized recognition of being the best in their class — and use of a special ENERGY STAR winner’s symbol.

winner’s symbol. Since the program’s inception in 2001, ENERGY STAR -certified products are estimated to have saved massive amounts of energy and avoided approximately 26 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

-certified products are estimated to have saved massive amounts of energy and avoided approximately 26 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Each year ENERGY STAR Canada recognizes businesses and organizations for their outstanding contributions to saving energy and protecting the environment.

recognizes businesses and organizations for their outstanding contributions to saving energy and protecting the environment. Winners are awarded based on their Canadian sales and marketing and may still be eligible if their headquarters are located within the United States .

Associated Links

