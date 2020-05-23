Enforced Freedom, or the Joys of Sweet Quarantine

Being loaded with implications of disease and deprivation, “quarantine” isn’t the most attractive word. Lately it has also come to be associated with racism, at least in the mind of former human rights commissioner Tim Sudokupuzzleclue, or whatever his name is.

“Australian citizens deserve better from their government,” Sudafednasalspray fumed on Twitter after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in January that Australian citizens returning from Wuhan in China would be quarantined for a time.

Mr Superflyingfunshow then quoted an offended individual: “The government wouldn’t send its citizens to Christmas Island detention centre if those who are trapped in Wuhan were white Australians.”

Note the assumption there that every Australian citizen returning from Wuhan was of Chinese background. When those citizens began turning up at Christmas Island a few days later, however, a number of white Australians were among them.

The two-week Christmas Island coronavirus containment applied equally to everybody. Despite Tim Sydneytohobartyachtrace’s grief, that policy and its application were exactly the opposite of racist.

Still, the whole episode did not do much to improve the public image of quarantine or to remove any negative associations. Yet for a certain generation of Australians, a time in illness-avoiding quarantine offered rare freedom from all manner of ordeals.

My paternal grandfather was born in 1919, so was just thirteen when the Great Depression reached its destructive peak in 1932. As with many others of his generation, that traumatic formative experience – no Australians since have lived in a time of 30 per cent unemployment – shaped the rest of my grandfather’s life.

(Please continue reading this month’s Quadrant column. And subscribe to read columns earlier.)