Engenuity Systems, Inc. Announces Availability of eViewIoT™ PRO IoT Device Management and Data Collection Platform

eViewIoTTM PRO cloud-based software provides visibility and control for smart buildings, connected equipment, and IoT devices – reducing maintenance costs and improving uptime.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today at the AHR Expo, Engenuity Systems announced the immediate availability of eViewIoT PRO, an IoT device management and data collection application built upon the company’s existing cloud-based eViewIoT platform. The PRO edition provides building owners, system integrators, mechanical contractors, as well as equipment manufacturers detailed operational information and status about their assets remotely using any browser-enabled device. Built on Azure®, eViewIoT PRO provides secure and unified visibility, control, and data collection across portfolios of buildings, fielded equipment and IoT devices enabling comprehensive reports and analytics.

Designed with support teams in mind, eViewIoT PRO uses informative and easy-to-use views of customers, locations, devices, and users needed to troubleshoot systems and devices. This benefits users by helping reduce maintenance costs, improve uptimes, and provide important insights into collected data. The platform tracks information including device connectivity, status, alarms, and operational data yielding a complete picture about the performance of large portfolios of smart buildings and IoT assets. Built-in alarms and alerts as well as device-to-device and site-to-site comparisons quickly and easily assist users to find and focus on the underperforming buildings and equipment needing their attention.

Chris Thompson, an early adopter of Engenuity’s eViewIoT platform, said “After extensive research, I selected eViewIoT because it’s the most cost effective and fastest option to connect our equipment to a cloud-based management platform. So much so that I’ve selected this platform for use at multiple previous employers in different industries for which I served as either CTO or Head of Innovation. In each application, the platform performed beyond expectations, providing the real-time status and actionable insights we needed.”

“eViewIoT PRO helps our customers quickly and easily identify issues with equipment and devices preventing unexpected maintenance issues and costly expenses, improving cash flow and profitability. The ease and speed in which eViewIoT can be deployed, combined with its intuitive user interface and features reduces required training and shortens the time needed to achieve maximum operational efficiencies expected by our world-class customers,” said Tracy Markie, founder, and CEO of Engenuity.

eViewIoT can collect large amounts of data in real-time from facilities located worldwide, and virtually any quantity or type of device. Users can then easily filter, search, and arrange historical data from monitored equipment to create and save user-friendly dashboards, custom views, and reports helping to increase scalability of their deployments and portfolios. Fully integrated with Google Maps™, eViewIoT PRO makes it easy to perform tasks like asset tracking and management of support and maintenance resources.

eViewIoT PRO is protocol and hardware agnostic, preventing customers from getting locked into proprietary hardware or software systems. The platform is expandable and interoperable with most common protocols and can utilize already installed components or Engenuity’s eViewIoT family of devices to keep costs low. Learn more about eViewIoT here.

About Engenuity Systems, Inc.

Engenuity envisions a world where everything electrical is interconnected into a single communicating network, where ENGineering and ingENUITY come together. With years of experience in building automation, solar, and energy management; the company is application and market agnostic, embracing the Internet of Things and smart products to achieve its vision of a connected world. To learn more about the company and products please visit engenuity.com.

