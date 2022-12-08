Enghouse Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ – Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:





Local/ International: 1-416-764-8646 North American Toll- Free: 1-888-396-8049 Confirmation Code: 89712281

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://app.webinar.net/GzAEBY9B1mo

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited