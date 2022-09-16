ENGIE Impact Named Official Partner of Climate Week NYC 2022

Company Leaders to Headline Opening Ceremony, Host Executive Roundtable Discussion and Preview New Original Research on the State of Global Climate Action

NEW YORK , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ENGIE Impact , a leader in sustainability transformation solutions, is returning as an official partner of Climate Week NYC 2022 , taking place September 19-25. Alongside other global climate change leaders, decarbonization experts from various disciplines within ENGIE will highlight the urgency of committing to net zero targets and share guidance for immediate implementation of plans.

As part of Climate Week, ENGIE’s visibility and involvement will be all-encompassing:

Mathias Lelievre , CEO of ENGIE Impact, will be one of the headline speakers at the Opening Ceremony on Monday, September 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Diego Ibarra, Managing Director, Sustainability Solutions of the Americas of ENGIE Impact will host a closed door executive roundtable discussion during The Hub Live on Tuesday, September 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET. Joining Ibarra as co-host is Gary Doer, the 23rd Canadian Ambassador to the United States and former Premier of Manitoba.

ENGIE Impact will preview the forthcoming ENGIE Impact 2022 Net Zero Report, the company's latest proprietary research

, the company’s latest proprietary research Seven senior executives from ENGIE Impact’s team will serve as delegates throughout the event and available to speak to the most important and timely decarbonization topics

“We are in the midst of a global climate emergency,” said Mathias Lelievre, CEO ENGIE Impact. “Climate Week NYC is an opportunity for leaders from around the world to collaborate on solving humanity’s greatest challenge. This shared purpose matches the ENGIE Impact mission to accelerate sustainability transformation for our clients, and we are eager to share our knowledge and expertise to help achieve a zero-carbon future.”

Combining the world’s largest knowledgebase of energy-use data and a ground-breaking digital tracking and modeling platform with diverse expert knowledge and implementation expertise, ENGIE Impact helps organizations bridge the gap between setting aspirational sustainability targets and taking real action to achieve decarbonization goals. ENGIE Impact supports some of the world’s largest companies on their net zero journeys, among them Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Faurecia and 25% of global Fortune 500 brands. Over the last six years, ENGIE Impact has helped its clients collectively save nearly $1 billion through reduced energy usage. At the same time, they reduced GHG emissions equivalent to that of nearly 900,000 passenger vehicles operated for a year.



As part of the week-long activities, Mathias Lelievre, CEO of ENGIE Impact, will be one of the headline speakers at the Opening Ceremony on Monday, September 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, which kicks off Climate Week. Lelievre will address climate and energy issues in the geopolitical context of today and how to drive action forward as leaders share their global outlook on climate change.



Diego Ibarra, Managing Director, Sustainability Solutions of the Americas will host an executive roundtable discussion during The Hub Live on Tuesday, September 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss the readiness gaps that exist between leadership and operational levels, the various hurdles that exist to implementation and how to measure carbon like other strategic assets.



The forthcoming ENGIE Impact 2022 Net Zero Report is the company’s latest proprietary research, offering a current state-of-affairs accounting of our global climate response and keen insights into progress achieved and barriers holding back corporate climate action.



Throughout the week, seven ENGIE Impact delegates will additionally speak to the most important and timely decarbonization topics, including new technology, net zero fuels, new legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act and proposed SEC reporting regulations, and a wide variety of topics relating to sustainability transformation that must happen now to save our world from the worst effects of climate change. Those delegates include the following:

Mathias Lelievre , CEO, ENGIE Impact – How to implement a decarbonization roadmap starting at the leadership level and what are the gaps/considerations to implementation and how to solve for them.

Diego Ibarra , Managing Director, Sustainability Solutions of the Americas of ENGIE Impact – Financial risk of investment-ready roadmaps (high cost of not acting today)

Kim Carnahan , Senior Director, Net Zero Fuels – How to implement change in hardest-to-abate sectors such as aviation and shipping to achieve net zero

Paige Janson , Chief Operating Officer, Sustainable Resource Management – Available talent gaps and outsourcing within your organization

Freddie Hospedales , Chief Marketing Officer – Decarbonization at the leadership level (taking action now)

Varun Gowda , Chief Digital Officer – Sourcing available tech access and capabilities within your organization

Pablo Morales Leiva , Managing Director, South America – Keeping your manufacturing business running while meeting and implementing your sustainability goals

Run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is an annual multi-day event attracting global awareness and bringing in the most influential leaders in climate action from business, government and the climate community. With Climate Week’s “Getting it Done” theme this year, they will host over 500 events in New York and around the world.



For more information on ENGIE Impact, please visit: www.engieimpact.com .

About ENGIE Impact

ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. With 21 offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites.

ENGIE Impact is part of the ENGIE Group, a global leader in the zero-carbon transition.

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.

Turnover in 2021: €57.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris – Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

About Climate Group

Climate Group drives climate action. Fast. Our goal is a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. We focus on systems with the highest emissions and where our networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. We do this by building large and influential networks and holding organisations accountable, turning their commitments into action. We share what we achieve together to show more organisations what they could do. We are an international non-profit organisation, founded in 2004, with offices in London, Amsterdam, Beijing, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition. Follow us on Twitter @ClimateGroup.



About Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase amazing climate action and discuss how to do more. Run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC annually brings together voices from across the spectrum to debate and implement climate action. With over 500 events taking place as part of the official events program and hosting the most significant leaders from business and government, Climate Week NYC is one of the largest annual climate summits of its kind attracting global awareness and participation.

