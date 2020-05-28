Jimmys Post

English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17

LONDON — The English Premier League, the most-watched sports league in the world, plans to resume play on June 17 after a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior English soccer executive.

The resumption of play, confirmed by an official with knowledge of the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity while an announcement was prepared, follows Germany’s Bundesliga, which began play last week. It adds momentum to a comeback of sports, with several North American leagues also making plans to find a way back to play.

The league’s return would come after weeks of uncertainty amid disagreements between teams over whether a return could be possible. Germany’s successful return to action earlier this month, with the league completing two rounds of action without incident, helped build a consensus among executives of England’s leading teams who would have faced huge losses should the season be called off.

The return date was agreed at a meeting of representatives from the league’s 20 teams on Thursday, though a final clearance from British authorities as well as confirmation of the dates from the television companies that own the domestic rights will also be required, according to the person briefed on the plans.

