English soccer club ‘appalled’ after striker appears to breach lockdown to attend party

“Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis,” a statement from the club sent to CNN read.

“The Club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

“Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines — including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home — through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

“The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.”

Kean moved to Merseyside last summer from Italian giants Juventus for $31.2 million on a five-year-deal.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make a meaningful impact however, with just one goal in 26 appearances.

As of Monday, there have been over 150,000 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with 20,732 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Kean’s agent Mino Raiola declined to comment when offered the opportunity.

Kean is the latest in a line of Premier League players to break lockdown restrictions.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish apologized after he was pictured at the scene of a road traffic accident last month in which two parked cars suffered minor damage.

Grealish said he was “deeply embarrassed” and told fans to “stay home.” Villa said it had fined and disciplined Grealish.

England and Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker apologized for reportedly hosting a party with two sex workers.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has acknowledged he breached UK government guidelines after he and a number of his star players were pictured flouting social distancing regulations by training in a north London park.

Pictures appeared on social media of Mourinho holding a makeshift training session for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were seen running together, breaching the two-meter distancing rule.