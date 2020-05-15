Enjoy parks and reserves, but watch out for wildlife: PWS

news, local-news,

The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is calling on the community to take extra care when driving to parks and reserves for the purposes of exercise. It said wildlife have become accustomed to having the roads to themselves during the six-week park closure. Restricted access to parks and reserves for the purpose of exercise is now available to Tasmanians within 30 kilometres of their place of residence. But that means car and bicycle traffic to popular locations has increased over the last few days, and is likely to further increase as restrictions further ease. PWS deputy secretary Jason Jacobi said staff located in parks and reserves had witnessed an increase in wombats, wallabies and other animals wandering safely on roads. IN OTHER NEWS: “Even though the current provisions only permit exercise between sunrise and sunset and after dark poses the most risk to animals, that doesn’t mean there will not be lot of wildlife on our roads,” Mr Jacobi said. “So please keep an eye out. “Animals react differently to approaching cars, and the best advice is to travel slowly and let the animal move off first before passing.” “In areas where the road is bordered by steep banks on either side, animals can often become trapped and unable to escape from approaching cars. “Drive with special care in such areas.” He said native carnivores – Tasmanian devils, quolls, and raptors – are particularly vulnerable to vehicle strike because they use roadkill as a source of food.

