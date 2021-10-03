Enjoy the perks of art school without the tuition with this 10-course digital art training

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Get artsy with the 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle

If you forfeited art school in exchange for a more traditional career path, there are still ways to hone your craft. Like any other skill, art is something that takes lots of practice and guidance to master. With the 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle, digital and traditional artists alike can enjoy the art school courses they never got to take — and for much, much cheaper.

Your instructors will be Scott Harris, an illustrator, painter, and art director; Rich Graysonn, a freelance illustrator and designer; and Robert Marzullo, design firm owner and comic book illustrator with work published in comics, television, commercials, and more. Each course is video-based and contains step-by-step instructions on drawing or painting people, animated characters, environments, fantasy elements, and so much more. There are courses specifically dedicated to using specific mediums, like coloring characters using Coptic markers, as well as specific digital tools, like Procreate and Clip Studio Paint. Ultimately, you’ll learn how to let the tools get out of the way, so you can create the art you want without any obstacles.

Whether your end-goal is to illustrate your own comic book, design your own cards, make an epic movie poster, or simply draw for fun, there are plenty of courses here to get you on track. Better yet, you can take them at your own pace — pausing and rewinding any lessons you could use a bit more time on. Perhaps you really want to perfect the anatomy of your characters before diving into character styles, poses, and expressions. The 16-hour skeletal drawing course has you fully covered, with lessons on every body part, including the skull, clavicle, arms, spine, pelvis, legs, and more. Take your time with each lesson before moving onto the stylized character drawing course, which covers proportions, facial expressions, hair, line techniques, and beyond.

Hone your drawing and painting skills with this 10-course digital art training