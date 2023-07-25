Enova Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2022 to $499 million

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“This quarter we continued to demonstrate our ability to consistently deliver strong financial results,” said David Fisher, Enova’s CEO. “Our diversified portfolio enables us to drive growth while maintaining solid credit performance. Looking forward, we are well positioned to continue to deliver profitable growth while also effectively managing risk as our experienced team leverages our flexible online-only business model, diversified product offerings, world-class machine learning risk management algorithms and strong balance sheet.”

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $499 million in the second quarter of 2023 increased 22% from $408 million in the second quarter of 2022.

in the second quarter of 2023 increased 22% from in the second quarter of 2022. Net revenue margin of 60% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 65% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income of $48 million , or $1.50 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $52 million , or $1.56 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to , or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $126 million compared to $102 million in the second quarter of 2022.

compared to in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings of $55 million , or $1.72 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $55 million , or $1.64 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased to report another solid quarter of top- and bottom-line financial results that are in line with or better than our expectations,” said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. “Over the past several years, we have meaningfully diversified and de-risked our business, navigated significant macroeconomic swings and absorbed a rapid rise in market interest rates while maintaining strong profit margins. Our solid balance sheet and ample liquidity give us the financial flexibility to quickly adapt to the evolving risks and opportunities in this macroeconomic environment to deliver on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business as well as share repurchases.”

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 8.6 million customers with over $51 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova’s senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova’s business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates” and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova’s operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova’s business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova’s GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova’s consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova’s financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova’s business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova’s financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova’s ability to incur and service debt and Enova’s capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova’s estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,042 $ 144,090 $ 100,165 Restricted cash 161,619 69,664 78,235 Loans and finance receivables at fair value 3,092,445 2,460,851 3,018,528 Income taxes receivable 32,653 44,597 43,741 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 57,758 58,859 66,267 Property and equipment, net 99,073 88,648 93,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,488 21,301 19,347 Goodwill 279,275 279,275 279,275 Intangible assets, net 23,032 31,417 27,390 Other assets 45,522 54,468 54,713 Total assets $ 3,907,907 $ 3,253,170 $ 3,780,889 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 229,315 $ 169,530 $ 198,320 Operating lease liabilities 28,384 36,962 33,595 Deferred tax liabilities, net 103,852 97,932 104,169 Long-term debt 2,297,026 1,840,665 2,258,660 Total liabilities 2,658,577 2,145,089 2,594,744 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 45,070,929, 44,165,233 and 44,326,999 shares issued and 30,869,886, 32,183,324 and 31,220,928 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — — Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — — Additional paid in capital 266,058 239,187 251,878 Retained earnings 1,412,253 1,210,605 1,313,185 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,988) (7,481) (5,990) Treasury stock, at cost (14,201,043, 11,981,909 and 13,106,071 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (422,993) (334,230) (372,928) Total stockholders’ equity 1,249,330 1,108,081 1,186,145 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,907,907 $ 3,253,170 $ 3,780,889

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 499,431 $ 407,990 $ 982,687 $ 793,721 Change in Fair Value (200,046) (143,418) (397,412) (260,460) Net Revenue 299,385 264,572 585,275 533,261 Operating Expenses Marketing 95,971 91,551 175,726 184,722 Operations and technology 46,961 42,262 96,130 82,992 General and administrative 36,228 33,690 73,386 68,218 Depreciation and amortization 8,629 7,584 19,169 17,098 Total Operating Expenses 187,789 175,087 364,411 353,030 Income from Operations 111,596 89,485 220,864 180,231 Interest expense, net (45,584) (24,950) (88,905) (47,433) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) — 21 (171) (293) Equity method investment (loss) income (1,119) 6,323 (1,125) 6,651 Other nonoperating expenses (121) (1,091) (254) (1,091) Income before Income Taxes 64,772 69,788 130,409 138,065 Provision for income taxes 16,627 17,387 31,341 33,221 Net income $ 48,145 $ 52,401 $ 99,068 $ 104,844 Earnings Per Share Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.55 $ 1.61 $ 3.17 $ 3.18 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.56 $ 3.05 $ 3.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,084 32,497 31,212 32,933 Diluted 32,203 33,484 32,456 34,181

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Total cash flows provided by operating activities $ 581,339 $ 392,174 Cash flows from investing activities Loans and finance receivables (462,829) (736,736) Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets (20,648) (23,311) Total cash flows used in investing activities (483,477) (751,334) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (15,069) 347,062 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 468 (31) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 83,261 (12,129) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 178,400 225,883 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 261,661 $ 213,754

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance: Company owned $ 2,756,942 $ 2,300,656 $ 456,286 Guaranteed by the Company(a) 14,199 11,873 2,326 Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b) $ 2,771,141 $ 2,312,529 $ 458,612 Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance: Company owned $ 3,092,445 $ 2,460,851 $ 631,594 Guaranteed by the Company(a) 19,115 17,860 1,255 Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b) $ 3,111,560 $ 2,478,711 $ 632,849 Fair value as a % of principal(c) 112.3 % 107.2 % 5.1 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding: Company owned $ 2,857,557 $ 2,377,514 $ 480,043 Guaranteed by the Company(a) 16,972 13,997 2,975 Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b) $ 2,874,529 $ 2,391,511 $ 483,018 Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding: Company owned(d) $ 2,817,761 $ 2,255,200 $ 562,561 Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d) 14,627 12,591 2,036 Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d) $ 2,832,388 $ 2,267,791 $ 564,597 Revenue $ 492,723 $ 402,952 $ 89,771 Change in fair value (198,126) (141,842) (56,284) Net revenue 294,597 261,110 33,487 Net revenue margin 59.8 % 64.8 % (5.0) % Delinquencies: >30 days delinquent $ 221,540 $ 121,459 $ 100,081 >30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c) 7.7 % 5.1 % 2.6 % Charge-offs: Charge-offs (net of recoveries) $ 214,970 $ 162,391 $ 52,579 Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d) 7.6 % 7.2 % 0.4 %

(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Earnings Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 48,145 $ 52,401 $ 99,068 $ 104,844 Adjustments: Lease termination and cease-use costs(a) — — 1,698 — Equity method investment loss (income)(b) 1,119 (6,323) 1,125 (6,323) Other nonoperating expenses(c) 121 1,091 254 1,091 Intangible asset amortization 2,013 2,014 4,357 4,027 Stock-based compensation expense 6,236 5,133 12,205 10,500 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss — (21) 171 293 Cumulative tax effect of adjustments (2,364) 624 (4,935) (1,303) Adjusted earnings $ 55,270 $ 54,919 $ 113,943 $ 113,129 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.50 $ 1.56 $ 3.05 $ 3.07 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.72 $ 1.64 $ 3.51 $ 3.31 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 48,145 $ 52,401 $ 99,068 $ 104,844 Depreciation and amortization expenses 8,629 7,584 19,169 17,098 Interest expense, net 45,584 24,950 88,905 47,433 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss — (21) 171 293 Provision for income taxes 16,627 17,387 31,341 33,221 Stock-based compensation expense 6,236 5,133 12,205 10,500 Adjustments: Equity method investment loss (income)(b) 1,119 (6,323) 1,125 (6,651) Other nonoperating expenses(c) 121 1,091 254 1,091 Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,461 $ 102,202 $ 252,238 $ 207,829 Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows: Total Revenue $ 499,431 $ 407,990 $ 982,687 $ 793,721 Adjusted EBITDA 126,461 102,202 252,238 207,829 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue 25.3 % 25.1 % 25.7 % 26.2 %

(a) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss of $1.7 million ($1.3 million net of tax) related to the exit of leased office space. (b) In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded equity method investment income of $6.3 million ($3.6 million net of tax) that was comprised primarily of a gain of $11.0 million on an equity method investment, partially offset by a $4.4 million loss on the sale of another equity method investment. (c) In the first and second quarters of 2023, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $133 thousand ($100 thousand net of tax) and $121 thousand ($91 thousand net of tax), respectively, related to the repurchase of senior notes. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $1.1 million ($0.8 million net of tax) related to incomplete transactions.

