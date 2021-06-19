Enter to win $5,000 in Amazon smart home and entertainment gear

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: As of June 18, get the chance to win tons of Amazon gadgets — including Echo devices, Fire HD tablets and more — when you enter the Amazing Amazon Smart Entertainment Giveaway.

This Amazon tech giveaway is the ultimate prize package for anyone who loves gadgets and is on top of trends. The best part? The giveaway is totally free to enter. Here’s how to get in on the action.

This entertainment bundle features Kindle, Echo, Ring, Toshiba, and even a $1,000 Amazon gift card. All you have to do is sign up for free to enter with your email or social media handle. Then, share the link with friends and family to automatically earn extra entries. If you want even more entries (100 for $10, 250 for $25, 1,000 for $50, and so on), you can donate to a great cause. Each entry benefits the Playing for Change Foundation.

If you win, there are 12 prizes in total, including two Fire HD 8 tablets, two Fire 7 kids’ tablets, a 50-inch Toshiba smart TV, $1,000 gift card, five years of Amazon Prime and Audible, and more. The total prize package value comes out to a whopping $5,067 value that could be yours for exactly $0 — if you win.

This giveaway closes in four months (October 10, 2021), and it’s totally free to enter. Don’t delay!