Entera Global Redefines Bank Statement Processing to Tally in its AI-Driven Software

New feature allows seamless import of any bank statement into all Tally versions.

Bank statements are recognized in various formats, including PDF and Excel, executing auto-ledger and smart splitting processes.

Supports top 20 banks in India .

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Entera Global, a forefront player in AI-driven software solutions for accountants, proudly announces a groundbreaking feature to its product, Entera. This latest enhancement empowers users to effortlessly import any bank statement into Tally, streamlining financial processes and reducing the manual workload for accountants.

The absence of a standardized format for bank statements has posed a significant challenge for accountants, requiring meticulous manual verification. Entera’s sophisticated solution adeptly recognizes bank statements in various formats, including PDF and Excel, executing auto-ledger and smart splitting processes to enhance accuracy and efficiency.

Entera’s AI algorithm not only ensures precision in current tasks but also memorizes user-ledgers for future actions, resulting in accelerated processing times. To guarantee utmost data accuracy, professionals are encouraged to provide final confirmation after the automated processes. Company developers estimate that this feature will allow processing of bank statements, on average, five times faster, significantly improving operational efficiency.

This advanced feature extends its support to statements from major banks in India, including State Bank of India, AXIS, Bank of India, Canara, HDFC, ICICI, Indian Bank, Kotak, Punjab National Bank, Samruddhi Bank, UCO, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and others.

Nik Kruts, Chief Business Development Officer at Entera Global, emphasized the software’s versatility, stating, “Entera’s commitment to efficiency is reflected not only in recognizing diverse statement formats but also in its compatibility with all Tally versions. We continually enhance our product based on feedback from practicing chartered accountants. The main innovation lies in avoiding one-by-one document processing and enabling massive actions. As a result, Entera becomes a multifunctional service capable of addressing any accountant’s document-related challenges.”

Dima Makhlin, Co-Founder of Entera Global, shared his perspective on this groundbreaking feature, stating, “At Entera Global, our mission is to empower accountants with tools that alleviate manual burdens and enhance productivity. The ability to seamlessly import bank statements into Tally represents a significant step towards achieving this goal. We understand the challenges faced by accountants dealing with diverse statement formats in India, and our solution aims to streamline these processes effectively.”

About Entera Global

Entera Global, an international organization, provides software for automatic data entry into accounting systems, to clients in Eastern Europe and the Middle East & North Africa. It leverages the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, optical character recognition, and cloud-based technologies.

At the heart of Entera Global’s success lies its team of tech-savvy entrepreneurs, driven by their passion for data-driven software. Through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), Entera automates the entire accounting data entry process: from document collection to data recognition, items matching, publishing into accounting systems, and digital storage, for platforms such as Tally, Quickbooks, Zoho Books, 1C, and more.

Since the end of 2022, Entera Global has concentrated its efforts on business development in India, marking it as a key market for the company’s growth. We have helped more than 100 clients in India to make their business more efficient, fast and accurate, leaving time for their families and personal development. Entera Global goes beyond being a solution provider, serving as a reliable partner offering unwavering support in any challenging situation.

https://enteraglobal.in/

