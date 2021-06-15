Enterprise AI platform Dataiku announces fully-managed online service

Dataiku has announced a fully-managed online version of its enterprise AI platform to help smaller companies get started.

The data science platform enables raw data to be converted into actionable insights through data visualisation or the creation of dashboards and also supports training machine learning models.

“Accessibility has always been of the utmost importance at Dataiku. We developed Dataiku Online to address the needs of small and midsize businesses, in addition to startups,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku.

Historically, Dataiku has targeted large enterprises with the resources to deploy and manage its platform—companies which include Unilever, GE, Cisco, BNP Paribas, and over 400 others.

The new online version enables smaller companies to use Dataiku’s platform without the need for dedicated administrators and using their own infrastructure.

Douetteau added:

“We want to help companies that are just beginning their data and analytics journey to access the full power of our platform, where they can start by enhancing their day-to-day operations with simple data tools and then take their data even further with machine learning. Companies don’t need big data to do big things with their data, and Dataiku Online will make it easier for a whole new class of companies — from lean startups to scaling SMBs — to start.”

Cloud data stack and storage tools such as those from Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and more can be integrated with Dataiku’s online platform. In fact, a pre-integrated version of the platform can be found in the Snowflake Marketplace.

Scott Walker, Managing Partner at early Dataiku Online customer Sarissa Partners, commented:

“Dataiku Online allows us to focus on analysis, not server administration. The customer service is fast as well. Data insights fuel our growth, and Dataiku Online enables us to develop insights faster than our competitors.”

To help smaller companies access the resources of their bigger competitors, Dataiku has launched an offering specifically for startups.

Seed-stage companies — those less than two years old, or with $5M or less in funding — and startups founded less than five years ago or with less than $10M in funding, are eligible for discounted pricing.

A 14-day free trial of Dataiku is available for companies of all sizes here.

