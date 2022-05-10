Entrepreneur Andrew Duplessie Sells Debut Teen Novel to HarperCollins Children's Books

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Serial entrepreneur and author Andrew Duplessie announced today that his debut novel, Too Scared to Sleep, has been sold to Clarion Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books. The book represents the first teen novel deal for Duplessie, already an accomplished writer in the horror genre online, where he has racked up millions of reads. Duplessie has a very large following on a number of social media platforms, including TikTok, where he is a well-known creator in the BookTok genre, interacting with fans and providing commentary on his favorite novels, authors, and anything relating to literature or reading.

Too Scared to Sleep, slated for publication in Fall 2023, is an innovative collection of spooky stories and companion videos for the tech generation. The novel will feature cross-platform storytelling that will allow readers to interact with—and share—each spooky tale in a visual way online.

Andrew Duplessie says, “I’m really excited for people to read Too Scared to Sleep. I’ve worked hard to create some truly frightening tales that I think will resonate with the social media landscape we are all living in today.”

Amy Cloud, Senior Editor at Clarion Books, says, “I’m thrilled to be working with Andrew on these inventive and deliciously terrifying stories, which will keep teens reading long into the night.”

Duplessie, a New York native, is no stranger to the spotlight. He sold his first company, a style advice app and growth marketing agency called Tipster, at the age of 26 to Flowcode, an advanced QR technology platform, led by former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. He currently runs innovation at Flowcode. Duplessie has appeared in several films and TV shows as a co-star, including the hit series American Horror Story. He is also a frequent guest on various news and TV programs where he commentates as an expert on cutting edge technologies including augmented reality, blockchain, and cryptocurrency.

North American rights for Too Scared to Sleep were sold to Amy Cloud, Senior Editor at Clarion Books, from Laura Barbiea at Alloy Entertainment.

