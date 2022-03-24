Enugu State Tech Hub Set to Launch Software Engineering Internship Program for Women

In line with one of the cardinal aims of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led administration In Enugu State which is to empower the girl-child by exposing them to the digital world through knowledge of computer applications and other digital intricacies, Enugu State Tech Hub (ESTHub) is set to launch a Software Engineering Internship Program for Women tagged ‘ADA’, TechEconomy.ng can report.

The internship programme, TechEconomy.ng gathered, is part of the Hub’s platform to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

“Truly, the world of technology as we know it has evolved tremendously so much that it is no longer news to say technology has become the order of the day.

“It is of most importance that we prepare the younger generation to be relevant in the ever-evolving tech world.

“In commemoration of the international women’s day celebration, we at the Enugu State Tech Hub have put together a pre-launch event that precedes our ADA software Engineering Internship project”, Chidubem Anowor, General Manager/Chief Executive, Enugu State Tech Hub, confirmed in an email to TechEconomy.ng.

Clarifying further on the program, Sophia Abubakar, Program Manager- ADA, said it is geared towards educating the girl child and empowering women to participate and make credible contributions in the tech eco space.

“We believe technology is at the core of our future and we hope that by this small measure we would be able to help shape the lives of these young ones.

ADA is Enugu State Tech Hub's ALL WOMEN Software Engineering Internship Program

“The event will feature targeting girl child education and unlocking of potentials through a series of Live Tech laboratory demonstrations at the event by selecting girls and women from the secondary and tertiary institution space.

“It will also feature seminars and talks featuring strong women in the tech space targeted at inspiring the students so they can build interest in technology and software engineering”, Abubakar said.

To get further details, visit the website.

