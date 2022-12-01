Envest Corp. Acquires Bullfrog Power To Establish Leading Sustainability Solutions Provider

TORONTO , Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – Envest Corp. (“Envest”), an independent clean energy producer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bullfrog Power, Canada’s leading green energy provider. Bullfrog Power will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Envest. The acquisition includes Bullfrog Power Inc. (“Bullfrog”), its United States business carried on through Bullfrog Solutions USA Inc., and its subsidiary companies. The acquisition will empower the two organizations to jointly deliver clean energy solutions tailored to customers’ sustainability objectives.

Bullfrog Power, founded in 2005, is Canada’s trusted sustainability solutions provider, offering businesses and individuals a renewable energy choice through green electricity, green natural gas, green fuel, and power purchase agreement solutions. Through its history, Bullfrog has helped customers displace over two million tonnes of CO 2 and has serviced over 1,500 businesses and 10,000 homes.

The Bullfrog acquisition is highly complimentary to Envest as it will enhance its ability to provide a broader scope of commercial-scale, de-carbonization and clean energy solutions to industry and government. Envest delivers mission-critical, fully financed, turnkey solutions based on cradle-to-grave project lifecycle requirements to create safe, sustainable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies, independent of regulated, utility-owned infrastructure.

Joining Envest will enable Bullfrog Power to continue delivering the highest quality green energy solutions to commercial and residential customers. As part of the Envest portfolio, Bullfrog Power will have the ability to offer additional sustainability solutions and accelerate its participation in the U.S. market.

“We are excited to welcome the great team at Bullfrog Power to our operations.” said Jason Moretto, president and CEO of Envest. “This strategic transaction will provide significant immediate benefits to both companies, enabling Bullfrog and Envest to achieve new goals and realize growth opportunities.”

“This acquisition brings together two sustainability leaders with a shared goal of building a renewably powered future,” said Suha Jethalal, president of Bullfrog Power. “We look forward to growing the bullfrogpowered community and offering an even broader range of sustainability solutions through this transaction.”

Bullfrog Power will continue to operate under its brand name, which is widely recognized and respected by Canadian businesses and households. The Bullfrog Power management team will remain as key members of the combined company.

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility and recycling solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers’ objectives in mission critical environments. Envest’s mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest uses renewable and natural resources to provide clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure. For more information on Envest, please visit www.envestcorp.com .

About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada’s energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a green electricity choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power’s team of sustainability experts also offers solutions including power purchase agreements, green natural gas, and green fuel. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

