Envida Announces "What's New, What's Hot & What's Not in Social Media" for Multifamily Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Envida, a Scottsdale-based top marketing agency specializing in social media strategies for the multifamily industry, announces its nationwide tour “What’s New, What’s Hot & What’s Not in Social Media.” Through the in-person and online session, Envida aims to empower marketing and leasing professionals to optimize their leasing efforts and enhance online brand awareness through social media. Valuable insights into social media best practices and industry trends are also shared.

“Our team has really been able to help bridge the gap on effective social strategies for leasing with onsite team members and marketing professionals within the multifamily space,” said Lily Zimmel, Agency Director at Envida. “We absolutely love being a resource for those in the industry and are always looking for opportunities on how we can continue to pave the way and innovate for our clients.”

Envida’s educational offering covers various topics related to social media marketing, including trending strategies, eliminating outdated habits, and utilizing Instagram features and tools. Attendees can expect interactive sessions with ample opportunities to ask questions and engage in dynamic learning. The class also kicks off with social media trivia to gauge attendees’ knowledge and participation.

“The significance of this education course is reinforced by the staggering statistics on social media usage, with billions of monthly active users on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok,” added Zimmel. “Envida really encourages attendees to evaluate their current strategies and helps them maximize visibility and reach.”

The primary audience for this offering is marketing and leasing professionals in the multifamily industry aiming to enhance their leasing efforts. As an industry leader, Envida will offer insider knowledge, trends, statistics, and best practices.

Envida’s impact on the industry has garnered praise from clients who have benefited from their services. Envida recognizes the ever-evolving landscape, particularly in the post-Covid era, and the growing significance of social media and online presence. The agency remains at the forefront of the digital world, adapting to industry shifts, forecasting trends, and providing valuable tools and educational opportunities.

For more information on ‘What’s New, What’s Hot & What’s Not in Social Media’, contact Lily Zimmel at lily@envida.com. The session can be completed in-person or remotely.

Envida Social is a premier creative leasing agency, providing social media and branding services for multifamily, BTR properties, and property management companies. With over fifteen years of experience, Envida has successfully leased over 5,000 properties in 250+ cities through innovative social media ad strategies and influencer partnerships.

