Epic throwback: Ricky Ponting tweets pic of bat he used to slaughter India in 2003 WC final

India might have won their second ICC World Cup title in 2011 and that will always remain a source of joy for the fans and players alike. But the loss in the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup will always bring back painful memories. This was a team full of players who changed the way Team India played cricket. Under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership, India had become a combat unit, ready to give it back to the fiercest of opponents in the same coins.

On March 23, 2003, the young India side squared off against defending champions Australia in the final of the World Cup at Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium. But the script went awry for from ball one. First it was Adam Gilchrist, who launched a savage attack on the Indian bowlers and then it was the turn of Australia’s ‘Captain Fantastic’.

Ricky Ponting, one of modern day cricket’s finest batsmen, produced a masterclass of timing and stroke play combined with aggression to bat India out of the match. Ponting was majestic as he took apart the Indian attack, targetting specific bowlers to keep the Australian run rate high.

Ponting stayed unbeaten on 140 off 121 balls, hitting four boundaries and eight massive sixes. He was ably supported by Damien Martyn, who stayed unbeaten on 88 off 84 balls. The duo put on 234 runs for the third wicket as Australia posted 359/2.

In response India were bowled out for 234 as Australia were crowned world champions for the third team. They would go on to defend their title in 2007 and win it again in 2015.

17 years since that emphatic triumph Ponting took to Twitter to share photographs of the bat he used that day. “Given we’ve all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I’d go through what I’ve kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis – this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final,” the post read.

Ponting retired from the game as the second highest run getter in Tests and ODIs behind his great rival Sachin Tendulkar. While he remains the second highest run getter in Tests, he has been pushed to the third spot in ODIs by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Since retirement, Ponting has taken up coaching roles in IPL and also had stint with the Australian national team.