EPOS Launches Headset with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Global audio and video brand EPOS today announces the launch of the ADAPT 660 AMC, an EPOS x Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ co-branded headset. It is the first headset of its kind in EPOS and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s multi-year partnership. Delivering stellar audio performance, consumers can now claim their stake in a historic collaboration.

A sleek, contemporary headset, the ADAPT 660 AMC is built with quality materials and features new accents in iconic Aston Martin British Racing Green. Padded with premium fabric and leatherette, users can enjoy all-day comfort thanks to an ergonomic and compact design. Whether trackside, on the go, or in the office, the ADAPT 660 AMC provides pristine, uncompromised audio for those who live life in the fast lane.

Rooted in 115 years of pushing the boundaries of innovation and sound, EPOS has long been a top pick for professionals and gamers around the world. Now teamed with Aston Martin’s rich history of high craftsmanship and timeless design, the ADAPT 660 AMC brings rich audio experience to racing fans everywhere.

EPOS President, Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen: “We are thrilled to launch the ADAPT 660 AMC EPOS x Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One co-branded headset. It represents the next step in our journey with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team and is a milestone in bringing Grand Prix-level technology to the market. Motorsport is about so much more than speed, it’s about testing the limits of possibility through technology, innovation, and state-of-the-art engineering. We’re delighted to bring this product to fans who seek high-end audio solutions in their professional lives.”

Martin Whitmarsh, Group CEO, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team: “Communication is everything in today’s world. Whether that’s competing across the world with a competitive racing team or collaborating with colleagues virtually, clear and effective communication can be the difference between success and failure. Our partnership with EPOS presents an extraordinary opportunity to deliver the team’s standards of technical collaboration to aspirational, motivated people everywhere.”

A cutting-edge tool for communicators and collaborators, the ADAPT 660 AMC is powered by EPOS AI™, which uses unique machine learning algorithms to take the working experience to the next level. Key features of the headset include:



Superb call clarity powered by EPOS AI™ delivers a natural auditory experience

Four adaptive ANC microphones monitor a user’s environment and adjust noise reduction in open workspaces, on-the-go, and even when outdoors

Dedicated Microsoft Teams function ensures an intuitive and streamlined user experience, optimizing collaborative working

Tap and hold to activate Alexa Voice Assistant to stay on top of your day-to-day business

Exceptional battery performance lasting 30 hours optimizes the ADAPT 660 AMC for all-day usage

Click here for more about the EPOS x Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team ADAPT 660 AMC.

The EPOS x Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team ADAPT 660 AMC is available to pre-order from the AMF1 e shop.

