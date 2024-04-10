Equalpride and Rainbow Media Join Forces to Create Unprecedented LGBTQ+ Media Powerhouse!

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Equalpride, the largest LGBTQ+ media company, and Rainbow Media, the leading LGBTQ+ social-first media company, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing LGBTQ+ media landscape, including total representation and scope within the category.

This landmark collaboration brings together Equalpride’s expertise as the exclusive sales agent for Rainbow Media with its unparalleled media portfolio reach which includes the most iconic LGBTQ+ brands (including Out.com, Pride.com, Advocate.com and the Out100 Awards franchise). With Rainbow Media boasting the #1 most followed LGBTQ+ social handles, and Equalpride’s extensive network and reach, the combined force establishes an unprecedented level of scale and influence within the LGBTQ+ media category.

“This partnership marks a transformative moment not just for our companies, but for the entire LGBTQ+ community. By joining forces with equalpride, we’re forging a platform for news and information with a reach that finally rivals major mainstream media,” said Levi Chambers, founder of Rainbow Media.

Rainbow Media’s impressive metrics speak volumes of its impact, with a monthly reach of 11.5 million followers, 24 million monthly video views, and 4 million monthly engagements. When paired with equalpride’s extensive reach and scale, the combined social audience swells to an impressive 14.5 million, positioning it as one of the foremost multicultural social audiences within the industry.

Through this partnership, equalpride and Rainbow Media will leverage their collective resources and expertise to amplify LGBTQ+ voices across various platforms including web, social media, podcasts, video, and connected television. By merging forces, the collaboration enables the seamless dissemination of our community’s stories with unparalleled reach, resonance, and social engagement.

“We’re excited about the infinite possibilities this partnership brings. Together, we’ll create a platform where every LGBTQ+ voice can be heard, celebrated, and empowered,” Chambers added, highlighting the synergy between the two organizations.

Mark Berryhill, CEO, equalpride adds, “This strategic alliance with Rainbow Media represents a significant milestone in the history of equalpride as a business. Social platforms represent the dominant method by which GenZ and Gen Alpha consumers now receive their daily content. The backbone of the modern media Company, which equalpride is committed to, blends social, social video, longform editorial, alongside long form full episodic video content to create a flywheel which will drive the continued growth and profitability of equalpride as a business, while also future proofing our business. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The union of equalpride and Rainbow Media signifies a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ media history, promising to redefine the narrative and empower our community on a global scale. Together, we are poised to set new standards for inclusivity, authenticity, and visibility within the media landscape.

For more information about equalpride and Rainbow Media’s partnership and its implications for LGBTQ+ media representation, please visit equalpride.com.

About equalpride:

Equalpride is the largest LGBTQ+ media company, dedicated to connecting advertisers with authentic LGBTQ+ audiences through strategic partnerships and innovative campaigns.

About Rainbow Media:

Rainbow Media is the leading LGBTQ+ social-first media company, committed to celebrating diversity, amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, and fostering a sense of community through engaging content and storytelling.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equalpride-and-rainbow-media-join-forces-to-create-unprecedented-lgbtq-media-powerhouse-302113543.html

SOURCE equalpride

