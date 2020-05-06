Equipment training queried

coronavirus,

The government has defended its training program on personal protective equipment use for health workers during the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Labor leader Rebecca White on Tuesday said it was unacceptable hospital workers were getting trained in PPE use 50 days after the declaration of a public health emergency. She referred to a memo sent to Tasmanian Health Service staff this week on the requirement to undertake an online training module and invitation to attend an online forum for any questions or concerns to be addressed. “It is unacceptable that this is only happening now – 50 days after the declaration of a health emergency and a month since the start of the North West outbreak,” Ms White said. “We are also aware of concerns that non-clinical staff like orderlies, who do not have access to a work computer or the THS intranet, will struggle to complete the online-only training module.” Premier Peter Gutwein said the government had ensured there was enhanced PPE training across the health service in place following the coronavirus outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital. “Hospitals for a long period of time have been dealing with infectious diseases, and therefore, PPE training in clinical settings has always been a component of every health worker’s training,” he said. “Obviously we are increasing that level of training and will continue to do so.” Tasmanian Parliament will resume for its last session on Thursday before a break until June.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/da5f5c69-6e84-4b10-b540-9d338ab0502f.PNG/r91_0_804_403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg