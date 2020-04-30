Eric Dane Teaches Fans About Social Distancing By Posting Throwback Pic With Patrick Dempsey
Eric Dane hangs out with Kimberly DeJesus while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (April 28).
The 47-year-old actor wore some bright yellow pants during his met up with Kimberly, who you might recognize from The Amazing Race.
In a new tweet, Eric took the chance to educate some of his fans about social distancing with a throwback pic of him with former co-star Patrick Dempsey.
“Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart @PatrickDempsey,” he captioned the funny pic.
Check it out below!
