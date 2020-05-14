Eric Trump Confused His Cliches And Became A Twitter Laughingstock
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Eric Trump this week proved he is a chip off the old block after he confused his cliches while attacking Democrats on Twitter.
“The chips are starting to crumble,” the son of President Donald Trump perplexingly tweeted on Tuesday:
Dozens of Twitter users keenly pointed out that there appears to be no such saying. Others slapped Trump with botched idioms of their own:
No use crying over pissed milk
— Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives (@darren_cullen) May 13, 2020
you know what they say, the bigger they are, the more the eggs in the basket flock together
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 12, 2020
How the turns have tabled! The tiger is now truly out of the barn! Down is away and up is far-fetched!
— Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) May 12, 2020
Time to shit or get out of the kitchen
— ScottTOG (@thisoneguyscott) May 12, 2020
This is LITERALLY what they’d have the SNL you say.
— Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) May 12, 2020
Listen, he’s between an alligator and a hard place.
— Jeff Gallagher (@jscottvo) May 12, 2020
Eric Trump is, quite possibly, the only person to have ever used the phrase “the chips are starting to crumble” on the internet other than someone posting on the official forums of The Bold and the Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/MCtfeug8QK
— lvl 45 covid potus (@thetomzone) May 12, 2020
It’s collapsing like a house of cookies.
— Oggknow (@JoeOgno) May 12, 2020
Eric, I know these concepts are complicated but chips fall and cookies crumble!
— Jim Becker (@JCrandallB) May 12, 2020
Eric speaks near fluent Donald.
— Castlebar (@Castlebar13) May 12, 2020
The cats out of the cradle Sir 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) May 12, 2020
The cheese is starting to curl! The milk is starting to jump! The bake is starting to gum!
— Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) May 13, 2020
People in glass houses sink ships
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) May 12, 2020
Old dogs are hoisted on new petards!
— StickyBunny (@skullisland1919) May 13, 2020
Cookies crumble and chips fall, dummy.
— Matt McClellan (@Anvil44) May 12, 2020