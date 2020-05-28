Jimmys Post

Eric Trump Tweets ‘GREAT DAY for the DOW’ As Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s three sons, is being called out on social media for celebrating rising stock numbers on the same day U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 100,000

As the Dow jumped by 2.21 percent on Wednesday, Trump ― who runs the family business with his older brother, Don Jr. ― tweeted about the “great day” for the stock market: 

Given the growing death toll, the message didn’t go over well:  

