Ericsson Recognized as a Leader in Climate Performance and Reporting

Advertisements







Read Time:1 Minute, 37 Second

Ericsson’s global leadership in climate performance and reporting has been recognized by the independent non-profit CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) by being named in its annual ‘A List’ – the top ranking possible.

CDP’s annual climate disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate reporting.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Ericsson is one of more than 280 of companies that achieved an ‘A’ out of more than 20,000 companies scored.

“At Ericsson, we take our role in climate action seriously, and you can’t manage what you don’t measure,” Heather Johnson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson, says. “That’s why it means so much to colleagues across the company to see our commitment to climate action recognized on the CDP A List this year. This recognition is a testament to our continuous progression toward ambitious and science-based climate targets.”

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies with scoring based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of climate risks and opportunities, and demonstration of best practices associated with climate leadership such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Johnson adds: “Today more than ever, companies have a crucial role to play in limiting climate change to 1.5°C. That’s why Ericsson will continue to join forces with our customers, suppliers, and the entire ICT ecosystem to manage our climate impacts and develop sustainable solutions that can help take effective climate action.”

Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director, CDP Europe says: “CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year. The CDP A List companies are showing they are ahead of the game – taking clear action to reduce emissions and to address environmental impacts throughout their value chains. This is the type of environmental transparency and action we need economy-wide to prevent ecological collapse.’’



Post Views: 1





Advertisements