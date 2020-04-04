Erin Burnett Cries In Heart-Wrenching Interview With Coronavirus Victim’s Wife

CNN’s Erin Burnett was on Friday brought to tears during an emotional interview with the widow of a man who died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The “Outfront” host repeatedly welled up as Maura Lewinger recalled her 42-year-old husband Joe’s battle with the virus and highlighted the importance of social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders in combating its spread.

“I’m sorry it made me cry,” Burnett said at one point in the 17-minute chat in which she also aired heart-wrenching tributes to father-of-three Joe Lewinger, an assistant principal at The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, New York.

In recent days, Burnett’s fellow CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin have also choked up on air while reporting on the pandemic that has now sickened more than 1.1 million people worldwide. There are more than 277,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. where upwards of 7,400 have also died.

Lemon was on Tuesday visibly emotional while talking about the positive diagnosis of his friend and CNN colleague Chris Cuomo.

Baldwin, meanwhile, welled up Monday during an interview with the daughter of a woman who’d died from the disease. Baldwin revealed Friday she’d also tested positive for coronavirus.

Check out the interview here: