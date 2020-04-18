Erin Molan’s cryptic comment live on air sparks rumours that she’s split from fiancé Sean Ogilvy 

Erin Molan made a comment live on air last week that has sparked talk that she’s split from her fiancé Sean Ogilvy.

The 36-year-old made a cryptic quip while reporting on Channel Nine, discussing Newcastle Knights captain Mitchell Pearce’s engagement to Kristi Scott.

Erin said: ‘Ahhh to be young and in love again, wouldn’t that be nice.’

Erin has not been seen wearing her $100,000 engagement ring since June, after revealing that it scratches her toddler daughter, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Erin and Sean reportedly remain living together, but have not been seen in public together since December.

However, the reporter is known to be very private about her family life, rarely sharing photos of Sean to social media.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Erin Molan for comment.

The sports presenter and her police officer beau have been engaged since April, 2017, a year after they began their relationship.

Erin announced her engagement to fiance’ Sean while hosting the Footy Show, and revealed she was expecting her first child on the show in December 2018.

Erin and Sean welcomed daughter Eliza in early June 2018, with Erin returning to work just six weeks after giving birth.

The report comes after difficult period Erin, who fell down her staircase in October last year, and spent 10 days recovering in hospital.

Appearing on 2GB radio, the presenter said the accident had happened in the middle of the night as she was heading downstairs to fetch a bottle for Eliza.

The injury came at a particularly bad time for Erin, who was already facing a barrage of headlines due to her ‘feud’ with Andrew Johns.

Andrew, who is considered one of the greatest rugby league players of all time, apparently found Erin ‘difficult to work with’ and disliked her ‘giggling’.

‘He just doesn’t like working with her,’ a source previously told Daily Mail Australia.

The former Newcastle Knights star also refused to put his name to a statement supporting Erin, despite the fact she was being aggressively trolled on social media.