Error in COVID-19 case count, state’s total actually 195

An error in the manual count of Tasmania's COVID-19 cases over the weekend saw two extra cases incorrectly reported. It was reported in a media release on Sunday night the state's total was 197 but the actual total was 195, public health authorities confirmed on Monday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania 121 of these cases have been in the North-West with 107 cases related to the North West Regional Hospital outbreak. 71 people have now recovered from their illness and sadly eight people have died. Public Health deputy director Scott McKeown apologised for the case count error and said there had been seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Tasmania since 6pm on Saturday. Dr McKeown said two of these cases were close contacts of previous cases, one was an already reported resident at an aged care facility, three were health care workers at the NWRH and one was a previous inpatient at the NWRH. He said significant work was being done by health authorities at Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport after a health care worker and resident tested positive to COVID-19. "We call that active surveillance. That means should anyone develop the earliest signs of infection, residents or staff, they will be tested," Dr McKeown said. He said staff and residents at two other aged care homes in the North-West where the staff member had worked, Eliza Purton Home for the Aged in Ulverstone and Coroneagh Park in Penguin, were also being monitored. Meanwhile, Health Minister Sarah Courtney said progress had been made in the deep-clean of the NWRH and North West Private Hospital. Ms Courtney said cleaning of the maternity section had started. "We've expanded our cleaning staff. We now have two crews of specialist cleaners who are working on maternity," Ms Courtney said. She said since the NWRH's ED reopened on Friday it had seen 40 presentations and she urged people in the North-West to seek medical attention if they needed it. "The ED is open. If you are unwell you can present to the ED. Please call triple-0. There is help available," Ms Courtney said. In the South, K-Block's reception at the Royal Hobart Hospital has opened with patient admissions due to begin on Tuesday.

