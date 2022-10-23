Escape review: An account of the internet’s intimate early days

Escape, a thoughtful book by Marie Le Conte, recalls a time when people tended to organise themselves into small communities around blogs and other online hangouts. Should we go back?

The internet’s early days: an IBM Web Server 400 at the Internet Fair in Berlin on 29 May 1997 dpa picture alliance/Alamy

Escape

Marie Le Conte (Blink Publishing)

I CAN’T remember the exact moment I first used the internet, but as it would have been the late 90s, I would have called it the Internet with a capital “I”. I surfed the information superhighway, merrily mixing metaphors as I explored this strange realm. I even had a printed book suggesting cool websites to check out, like The Really Big Button That Doesn’t Do Anything. …