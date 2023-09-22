ESET peer-recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customer Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience with the product or service

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ESET, a leading provider of Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), today announces that it has been named a Customer Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report for our EPP solution ESET PROTECT.1 This recognition means that ESET meets or exceeds both the market average in terms of Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption. According to the report, 97 percent of Gartner Peer Insights reviews received for ESET indicated a 5-star or a 4-star rating*.

In several hundred product reviews, customers expressed their appreciation for the ESET PROTECT solution for its product capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience and support experience. The report synthesizes the reviews of the vendors and focuses on direct peers’ experiences with implementing and operating a solution and, from our perspective, makes the report an invaluable resource for IT decision-makers seeking the best EPP for their organization. ESET has also received a 91% Willingness to Recommend* from our customers and the peer-distinction as an Overall Customers’ Choice and as a Customers’ Choice for the EMEA region.

The ESET PROTECT offering has been built around real-world customer needs and is under continual development to respond to businesses’ changing security requirements. Today’s customers benefit from:

advanced threat protection and detection technologies;

scalable and supported managed detection and response services;

automated vulnerability assessment;

and patch management capability

“We believe this recognition serves as an evaluation that we are on the right path, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to continuously empower and protect our customers in their digital endeavors. We are immensely grateful for the continuous customer feedback, which also influences the decision-making related to the development of our solutions. We will continue innovating and striving for excellence to ensure our customers’ cybersecurity needs are met with the utmost precision and care,” said Pavol Balaj, Vice President of the Enterprise Segment at ESET.

“We’re really happy to be recognized with the Customers’ Choice distinction, especially because it’s coming from regular users of our business tools. It’s like a direct report card on our products from the people who use them every day. In our opinion, this recognition shows that our approach to business makes our customers satisfied from the moment they start considering our services, through the contracting and deployment phase, and on to daily use,” Balaj continued.

For more information about ESET’s awards and recognition, click here.

For more information about ESET’s results in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report, click here.

About Gartner Peer Insights and the Voice of the Customer Report

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers.

Disclaimer

*based on 142 total reviews as of 30 June 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

1 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 18 September 2023.

