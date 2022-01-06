ESET Updates Cybersecurity Awareness Training Program with New Content, Advanced Bonus Training Track and Texas DIR Certification

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the release of its updated Cybersecurity Awareness Training program for businesses that includes new content, an advanced bonus training track with real-time security news, and Texas DIR certification. Comprehensive, easy to implement, and developed by ESET’s expert team of researchers, the 90-minute online course includes gamified and interactive training sessions on password policies, email protection, social engineering, malware threats and phishing scams.

“Human error continues to be one of the main drivers of data breaches for businesses,” said Samantha Serpa, director of learning and development at ESET North America. “In 2020 and 2021, 80-90% of data breaches were attributed to human error with phishing accounting for nearly 40% of these breaches. Security software is important, but it can only do so much when it comes to controlling human behavior. Awareness training gives organizations an extra layer of defense. With a strong cybersecurity system and a well-trained staff that is prepared to face the ever-increasing threats of phishers and hackers, organizations will have the best protection against cyberthreats.”

The updated content for ESET’s Cybersecurity Awareness Training program includes new micro learning modules that allow administrators to mix and match training for employees after they have completed the full training course. Using these modules, administrators can provide refreshers and retraining throughout the year as needed. For example, if there is an uptick in phishing emails targeting users or the company, administrators can quickly deploy phishing-specific training back out to their teams to help remind them of how to stay safe.

ESET has also been able to leverage its expertise in threat research to build a brand-new advanced bonus training track, where ESET’s researchers discuss real-time security news that can help keep companies informed of the latest threats and the changes to the cybersecurity landscape. This content is updated weekly and can be assigned out as part of training campaigns to users.

Additionally, ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training is now Texas DIR Certified and complies with government standards for cybersecurity training in the State of Texas. Many states require cybersecurity awareness training in order to adhere to legal compliances such as HIPAA, PCI, SOX, GDPR and CCPA, which all include an element of cybersecurity training as a standard. ESET’s training program has been updated to include the latest cybersecurity information required for these policies, and includes a new module on protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to support the businesses that follow state and federal PII regulations.

Other updates to ESET’s Cybersecurity Awareness Training program include easier access for administrators to monitor employee activity metrics and certificates of completion to demonstrate compliance or renew cybersecurity insurance; and, for Canadian customers, a French version of the training platform, materials and phishing simulation templates that can be added to the content libraries.

ESET’s all-in-one Cybersecurity Awareness Training course is designed for the everyday employee, utilizing gamified quizzes, interactive sessions, role-playing and phishing simulators to deliver maximum opportunity for retention. The training allows for unlimited phishing tests and retraining throughout the year and employers can use ESET’s templates or create their own. Learners are aided by a dashboard to track their progress as well as email reminders to complete modules. Users who fail a test can be automatically enrolled in a refresher course, and those who succeed in the course will receive a certificate of completion and LinkedIn badge. For employers, easy-to-use dashboards measure their company’s overall risk level, track training and phishing results, and ensure everyone completes the program.

For businesses with under 10 people, or prospective customers who want to learn more, there is a free version of the program, including videos, online cybersecurity awareness training and best practices for remote employees. For more information, visit https://www.eset.com/us/cybersecurity-awareness-training/ .

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption, multi-factor authentication and endpoint detection and response, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an intelligent IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This aim is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

