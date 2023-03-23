ESET Webinar Looks at How to Meet Rising Cybersecurity Insurance Requirements

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar, “Cyber Insurance – How to Meet Security Requirements,” taking place March 30, 2023 at 10:00am PDT. Presented by ESET Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe and Sales Engineer Jorge Andino Jr., the webinar will look at how the rise of cybercrime has impacted cyber risk insurance requirements, and what companies must do in order to mitigate their risks and secure coverage.

“As the cybersecurity risk landscape has proliferated, insurance premiums and the conditions being imposed on companies who are seeking coverage have increased,” said Anscombe. “This webinar will help decisionmakers to understand what key technologies and process are required to ensure a company is well positioned to receive coverage. Inversely, we will also provide guidance to help businesses keep their premiums low and alleviate the risk of being declined.”

Cyber Insurance—How to Meet Security Requirements

What you will learn: This presentation will look at how the cyber risk insurance market has evolved, and provide a holistic view of the technologies, processes and requirements for securing cyber risk insurance, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), patch and vulnerability management, endpoint protection, backup and restore, email security, multi-factor authentication, disk and data encryption and cybersecurity awareness training.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM PDT/ 1:00 PM EDT

About the webinar hosts:

Tony Anscombe is the global security evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and Internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

Jorge Andino Jr. is an ESET sales engineer with over a decade of experience in physical and digital security. Andino works closely with end users, IT administrators, engineers and the channel, having conducted thousands of security assessments, product demos, and presentations during his career. He is a U.S. military veteran who specialized in cybersecurity, electronic security, and software as a service (SaaS) in his previous roles at DITEK and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Save your seat: To register for this cybersecurity insurance webinar, visit https://notify.eset.com/cyber-insurance-23/?partnerref=cha-wbr-em

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

