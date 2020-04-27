Esha Gupta makes her relationship insta-official with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar | Bollywood Life

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has made her relationship official with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar as she shared a lovely post with him and wrote, “te amo mucho mi amor ♥️”. The caption means, “I love you so much, my love,” and we can surely say love is in the air for this beautiful couple. The post has got more than one one lakh likes and some beautiful comments from Esha’s celeb friends. In a recent interview with HT, the actress had opened up about her relationship and said, “My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me.” Also Read – Insta-stalker Alert: These pictures of birthday girl Esha Gupta prove she is a photographer’s muse

Also Read – Worst Dressed: Kareena Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Taapsee Pannu’s style was a downpour of disappointment

She added, “(I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow.” Also Read – Hotelier Rohit Vig files defamation case on Esha Gupta

View this post on Instagram ॐ A post shared by Esha Gupta? (@egupta) on Apr 26, 2020 at 4:53am PDT

Esha Gupta is seen in films like Jannat 2, Rustom, Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Total Dhamaal and many more.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.