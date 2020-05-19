Essential Guide For Buying Dancewear For Kids

Dancing is one of the best pastimes for children. As a physical activity, it allows them to improve their overall physical health through regular exercise. It can also boost their stamina, flexibility, and range of motion. It can also teach them to socialise and meet new friends in every dance class and develop better self-esteem and discipline as they learn all the basic principles in dancing. If you intend to enrol your children in dance classes, you must know how to pick the right dancewear for them. It must be comfortable enough to let them move properly all the time.

Different Types Of Dancewear

When looking for the right dance costumes for your children, some of the key pieces that you need to buy are tights and leotards. These are the most common dancewear required by all dance schools. However, you need to look for the right style that meets the standards mentioned in the dress code of your dance studio.

When shopping for leotards, find a piece that covers the entire torso of your child except for the arms and legs. There are plenty of leotard styles and designs to choose from, including the skirted and tank-style dancewear. You can also find long-sleeved leotards if your dance studio lets your child wear those types of dance costumes. For tights, look for something made from thin, stretchy skin tight materials. It must be comfortable to wear and allow the dancer to move his or her limbs in all possible directions. Some variation of tights includes the footed and footless ones. Check with your dance studio if they require a particular style of tights for your child’s dancewear.

Other kinds of dancewear that you can buy for your kids include tutus, especially for those learning to dance the ballet. These tutus come in different sizes and styles that depend on the age of your kids. The most popular style that you can find in specialty dancewear shops is the pancake tutu. It comes with several net layers attached from the waist down.

Buy Appropriate Dance Shoes

Aside from the essential dancewear, you also need to invest in your child’s dance shoes if you want to enrol them in dance classes. There are different kinds of dance footwear that you can choose from, depending on the type of dance that they want to learn.

Some of the most popular dance shoes include jazz shoes, ballet shoes, and tap shoes. Jazz shoes come in different styles, including the high-rise, low-rise, and slip-ons. There are also different sole types to choose from, including the full-sole that provides better flexibility and boosts the dancer’s range of motion. But for beginners, you can pick those made with rubber soles for better traction and to help the foot get better cushions.

Ballet shoes help dancers learn the dance properly. These shoes come in different materials, including satin, leather, suede, and canvas. Look for a pair that is light to let the dancer move without any difficulties. It must also be soft and durable so they can wear them for a long time. You only need to find out the right way to check if the ballet shoe fits your little dancer’s feet. Meanwhile, tap shoes must have metal plates placed on the heel and toe portions to let the dancers make tapping noises during their dance routines.

Buying the right dancewear is crucial to help your child enjoy the dance class. If they are comfortable with their dancewear, they would want to go to class every session. It will also help them concentrate on their routines instead of fixing their clothes all the time. So always see to it that you will find the most appropriate dancewear for your little dancers.