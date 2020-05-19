Essential Items to Bring on Your Local Outings

Whether you are going to the beach or just a picnic in the park, the sun might cause dehydration. Always ensure that you carry a bottle of water and put half of it as ice so that the water does not become too hot under the sun. This will not only save you money, but it will also keep your family hydrated.

2. Hand Sanitiser or Soap



3. Basic First-Aid Kit It's always a good idea to have some basic first aid kit on you whenever you are going on an outing such as plasters, antibacterial cream and even some painkillers. It is still good to be prepared for small injuries or emergencies. Always have a first-aid kit in your car and a smaller one in your bag, whether it is a day out at the beach or just a picnic at the park. You can get some items for your first-aid kit from US Med. US Med is known for procuring and distributing the highest quality, brand name medical equipment and supplies at reasonable prices. If your going on a longer forest hike packing some extra emergency supplies such as maps, warm clothing, high energy foods, whistles, compasses, and flashlight will mean your always prepared

4. Sunscreen

It’s really important to keep our hands clean at the moment and having a small hand sanitiser, antibacterial wipes (please dispose of these properly at home) or even soap which you can use with water is always a good idea especially with children as you never know when you may accidentally touch something such gate or stile on a woodland walk.

As we are starting to head towards summer it’s important to consider popping a small sunscreen into your bag. You never know when you may get caught out especially with the ever-changing weather in the UK and you don’t want to be on the side of a mountain or running around in a field in the midday sun without sunscreen

5. Pack extra layers



Always ensure that you bring some extra clothes with you, including warm clothes. The weather might abruptly turn wet, windy, or wet and getting caught out especially if you have kids isn’t an enjoyable experience. Things to bring could include a sun hat, sunglasses, extra socks, light waterproof jackets.

6. Light Picnic blanket As we are now allowed to spend a little more time outdoors and if you are heading off on a trail it’s worth considering a small picnic blanket for a pit stop. Going with a lightweight material means it can dry up quickly should it get wet as well as be less heavy to carry.

Outing Safety Tips during the lockdown

1. Head out during off-peak times to avoid other people

2. Do not meet up with others outside of your household

3. Research for local quiet spots, bridleways, woodland and mountain paths

4. Always be prepared and check the weather report for the day before you leave