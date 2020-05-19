Essential Items to Bring on Your Local Outings
While we are still on lockdown here in Wales, the restrictions have slowly started to ease, one being able to enjoy the outdoors again, safety of course. Unlike England, in Wales, we cannot drive to beauty spots and our outdoor time has to be taken from our front door, saying that a lot of Wales is rural or semi-rural and even our cities have plenty of green spaces so most have access to quiet outdoor spaces.
What to Bring on a local outing
1. Water Bottles
Whether you are going to the beach or just a picnic in the park, the sun might cause dehydration. Always ensure that you carry a bottle of water and put half of it as ice so that the water does not become too hot under the sun. This will not only save you money, but it will also keep your family hydrated.
3. Basic First-Aid Kit
It’s always a good idea to have some basic first aid kit on you whenever you are going on an outing such as plasters, antibacterial cream and even some painkillers. It is still good to be prepared for small injuries or emergencies. Always have a first-aid kit in your car and a smaller one in your bag, whether it is a day out at the beach or just a picnic at the park. You can get some items for your first-aid kit from US Med. US Med is known for procuring and distributing the highest quality, brand name medical equipment and supplies at reasonable prices.
If your going on a longer forest hike packing some extra emergency supplies such as maps, warm clothing, high energy foods, whistles, compasses, and flashlight will mean your always prepared
As we are starting to head towards summer it’s important to consider popping a small sunscreen into your bag. You never know when you may get caught out especially with the ever-changing weather in the UK and you don’t want to be on the side of a mountain or running around in a field in the midday sun without sunscreen
5. Pack extra layers
Always ensure that you bring some extra clothes with you, including warm clothes. The weather might abruptly turn wet, windy, or wet and getting caught out especially if you have kids isn’t an enjoyable experience. Things to bring could include a sun hat, sunglasses, extra socks, light waterproof jackets.
As we are now allowed to spend a little more time outdoors and if you are heading off on a trail it’s worth considering a small picnic blanket for a pit stop. Going with a lightweight material means it can dry up quickly should it get wet as well as be less heavy to carry.
Outing Safety Tips during the lockdown
1. Head out during off-peak times to avoid other people
2. Do not meet up with others outside of your household
3. Research for local quiet spots, bridleways, woodland and mountain paths
4. Always be prepared and check the weather report for the day before you leave
6. If it is a hot day, keep hydrated by drinking water and avoid alcohol and sugary fluids
Protect yourself from direct sun by seeking shade, especially in midday hours
Getting outdoors to a park, forest or mountain walk is among the top relaxing places to be. They are often beautiful, breezy, and they offer a lot of activities for young and old as well. These are the places that provide a great escape from day-to-day activities. According to this article at Rei.com, it is essential to bring the right items to ensure you are well prepared for a day out.