Essential workers, public servants ‘coronavirus crash advantage’

news, local-news, Tasmania, investment, Deloitte, jobs

Tasmania’s big shares of “essential workers” and public servants are giving it an advantage during the coronavirus economic crash, analyst Deloitte Access Economics says. “Tasmania and South Australia are both vulnerable given their older populations and poorer health outcomes generally, but their swift action and large government spending are providing strong support,” Deloitte said in its latest quarterly Investment Monitor report. “Both states have large public sectors and employment in essential worker occupations. “Tasmania has the advantage of being an island and having closed its borders while it had few cases.” Workers classed as essential have been allowed to keep working during the coronavirus restrictions. Deloitte said the Australian economy was expected to fall into a deep recession in 2020. “A number of decisions taken to protect the health of Australians, such as limits on mass gatherings and social distancing, have also necessarily hurt the economy,” it said. “There have been widespread job losses in Australia, consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest point in three decades and the latest data saw the largest decline in business confidence on record.” Report lead author Stephen Smith said business was expected to wind back private investment, which was forecast to fall by more than one third this year. “The underlying fundamentals for a recovery in private business investment will remain soft for some time to come, and so it is imperative that businesses are encouraged to be courageous,” Mr Smith said. Deloitte said Tasmania’s engineering construction and commercial construction sectors were losing momentum before the outbreak. It said the value of engineering construction work yet to be done had improved lately. “Looking ahead, there are a number of pipeline projects that could support activity,” it said. Those included the potential second electricity interconnector to the mainland, estimated at $3.5 billion, with a final investment decision due by 2021. Deloitte said that would improve prospects for planned renewable energy projects, including the Robbins Island wind farm. It said the $576 million replacement of the Bridgewater Bridge was set to start in 2022.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/af550561-2e44-4341-8d64-0c9e6287e086.JPG/r5_18_1994_1142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg