Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower Will Light Up An Already Lit Sky

Not too long ago, the Lyrids meteor shower lit up a dark night sky and stargazers will be treated to a view of more shooting stars. The Eta Aquarids, one of the two annual meteor showers that originate from the famed Halley’s Comet, are here. But sadly the sky won’t be dark as a Full Moon is just around the corner.

The meteor showers can be observed every year between April 19 and May 28, with the peak generally occurring in early-May. According to TimeAndDate, the Eta Aquarids will be visible in India and this year, the peak will occur on the night of May 5.

Where do the Eta Aquarids come from?

The Eta Aquarids get their name from one of the brightest stars in the constellation Aquarius, Eta Aquarii. As you might’ve guessed, Aquarius is the radiant— the region in the night sky where the meteors seemingly originate from. In fact, Eta Aquarids are one of seven meteor showers that appear to come from the constellation of Aquarius.

But of course, the actual source of the meteor shower is Halley’s Comet, also known as 1P/Halley. Discovered by Edmund Halley in 1705, the comet follows a 75-year orbit around the Sun and along the way, it leaves behind a trail of ice and rock.

Just as seen in case of other meteor showers, when Earth, along its orbit around the Sun, passes through the trail, the debris enter our atmosphere. The space debris disintegrates and creates the continual cosmic fireworks show in the night sky.

But along its orbit, the Earth passes through the trail left behind by Halley’s Comet twice in a year in May and October. Yes, apart from the Eta Aquarids, another annual meteor shower event, the Orionids also originate from Halley’s Comet.

What is special about the Eta Aquarids?

The Eta Aquarids are not as brilliant as Perseids, the brightest meteor showers and they aren’t even the most prolific meteor showers that originate from Halley’s Comet. But according to NASA, “Eta Aquarid meteors are known for their speed”.

These nimble meteors travel into Earth’s atmosphere at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) leaving behind a glowing trail called ‘trains’ that are visible for several seconds. The Eta Aquarids appear as earthgrazers — long meteors that seemingly skim Earth’s surface along the horizon.

While we have to wait a long time to witness Halley’s Comet trail past Earth in 2061, the trails (rather trains) of Eta Aquarids can be watched every year. But in 2020, the brightness of trains might be hindered as the night of peak is closer to a Full Moon. The ‘Super Flower Moon’ will rise on May 7, Thursday just two days away from the predicted peak of the meteor shower on Tuesday night.

How to watch the Eta Aquarids meteor shower?

While a pair of binoculars or even a telescope in true stargazer fashion would provide a better zoomed-in experience, no special equipment is required to watch. You will be able to find any meteor shower in the region of their radiant, so the Eta Aquarids will appear around the region of Aquarius constellation in the night sky.

For people in the southern hemisphere, the constellation of Aquarius is higher up in the night sky than it is for people in the northern hemisphere. You can find where to look in the night sky to observe the Eta Aquarids here.

Additionally, clear skies away from city lights and patience are given when observing meteor showers. During the peak, the Eta Aquarids have a zenithal hourly rate of up to 30 or more meteors depending on the location. But this is the ideal maximum and actual visible rates might be about 10 meteors per hour.