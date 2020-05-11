Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (2004) Language : English  Genre : Romanti…

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (2004)

Language : English

Genre : Romantic drama

Where to watch : Netflix

Rating : 8.5/10

Shy and introvert Joel(Jim Carey) and free spirited Clementine’s (Kate Winslet)relationship is going downhill and Clementine decides to erase her memory of Joel with the aid of a doctor and his assistants. Grief stricken that Clementine has forgotten him, Joel too goes ahead with the procedure. The film follows Joel’s mind as he attempts to erase his memories of Clementine. But as always mind has its own ways of finding what is forgotten.

Why should you watch?

Beautiful, poetic and romantic

Voted as one of the best films of 21st century

Academy award winner for best screenplay.

The script is out of the world. I have never seen such type of narration. It’s complex yet perfectly executed. I mean how could someone convey such complex things so beautifully?

The detailing is meticulous and the timeline is fixed with so much care that it is evident in each scene ; especially in those scenes where Joel tries to hide Clementine in the memories unrelated to her.

The title is just captivating and what motivated me to watch the film.

I liked how the hair colour of Clementine changes according to her mood- It also helps you keep track of the timeline in case you get confused.

The universal truth conveyed in a special way – Fate is decided or things are meant to be. There is no use meddling with or worrying the way things are, it’s easier to let go and embrace life as it is.

Why shouldn’t you watch?

I have nothing bad to say. The film has been in my watch Iist since years but I never got around watching it until now. It’s one of a kind.Just go ahead and watch it.

