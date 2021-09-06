Ethereum cryptocurrency creator voices concern over carbon footprint

Vitalik Buterin (right), the creator of Ethereum, speaking in Seoul, South Korea, in April 2019 YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The creator of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, says that its carbon footprint is of increasing concern, and he hopes that efforts to cut it by 99 per cent are just six to nine months way, despite years of delay.

“You don’t want to be wrecking the environment and you don’t want to be like taking energy away from villages in Iran or whatever. You could easily see increasing the world temperature by at least percentage points of a …