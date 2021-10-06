EU votes to restrict AI use in law enforcement while UK rolls it out

The European Union is considering restrictions on artificial intelligence gopixa/Shutterstock

The European Union has taken a further step towards banning the use of artificial intelligence to carry out mass surveillance, rule on court cases or predict whether individuals will commit crimes.

New legislation that would introduce strict controls on AI to prevent racial, gender or age bias in particular “high risk” areas such as law enforcement is currently working its way through the European Parliament, but a report by the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs recently proposed even …