Eucon Americas names Kumar Saha as Vice President for US market

The global automotive intelligence firm expands role for its head of Canadian operations to pursue the next wave of product and customer growth in North America

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Eucon Americas LLC is pleased to announce Kumar Saha as Vice President, U.S., in addition to his current role as Managing Director, Canada. In this new dual position, Kumar will direct business development activities, data operations, and product development in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

“I am excited to have Kumar lead the next wave of product and customer growth for Eucon Americas,” said David Shanahan, President of Eucon Americas LLC. “Eucon has rapidly expanded in the region in the last two years with a slate of new data solutions for OEMs, suppliers, and retailers. With his extensive automotive industry experience, relationships, and knowledge, Kumar will work closely with clients and the Eucon team to shape the future of our products.”

“It has been great to see how Eucon’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions enable our customers to maximize their opportunities, particularly in a dynamic and challenging economic environment,” said Kumar. “I look forward to bringing more technology-driven products to the market and helping our customers thrive.”

Kumar joined the company in 2020 as Head of Eucon Canada. Prior to that, Kumar worked as Research Director at the global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, where he led the company’s automotive aftermarket research and consulting practice. Kumar has been actively involved with automotive aftermarket associations as a conference speaker and council member during his 12+ years in the industry.

About Eucon

Eucon is a digital pioneer for data and process intelligence. As a trailblazer for digital change, Eucon has been supporting companies in the automotive, insurance and real estate industries since 1997 in digitalizing their processes, leveraging data treasures and implementing digital business models. Eucon has comprehensive market data and in-depth expert knowledge and combines this expertise with cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation to create intelligent automation solutions. With over 450 employees, the company serves 250 customers in more than 80 countries from offices in Europe, North and Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

In the automotive aftermarket, we are a global market leader offering best-in-class market information and data-based systems for effective product management. Vehicle manufacturers and automotive suppliers use our solutions built with billions of data points and expert knowledge, to define and implement their market and competitive strategies in aftersales.

